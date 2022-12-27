Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $25.17 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 13.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

