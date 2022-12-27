Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 864,959 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,906.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 864,959 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

