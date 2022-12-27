Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stake Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,237,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

