PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 40.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.3 %

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.