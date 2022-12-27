PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.80. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

