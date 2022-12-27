Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.