Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,453 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,621 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FCX opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

