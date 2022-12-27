Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,437.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after purchasing an additional 648,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.43 and its 200 day moving average is $236.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.