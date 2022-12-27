Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 5.3% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 560,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,271,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

