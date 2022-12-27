Profit Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

