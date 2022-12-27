Range Financial Group LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

