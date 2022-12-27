Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.