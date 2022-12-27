Retirement Planning Group Has $764,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 71,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 83,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 303.8% in the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $112.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

