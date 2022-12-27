Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

