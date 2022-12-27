RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 4,310 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 64,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 401,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

