Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Roku by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $241.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.35.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

