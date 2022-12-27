Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %
K opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.
Kellogg Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
