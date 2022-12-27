Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

K opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.