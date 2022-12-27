Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 4,195 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $388.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

