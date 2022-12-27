Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 4,895 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

KRE stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.