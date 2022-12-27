Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 680 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 429.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 308,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT opened at $483.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $347.00 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.48.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.