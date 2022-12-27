Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 2,983 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 46,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

