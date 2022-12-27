Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $219,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 752,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 204,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

