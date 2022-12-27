Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $228,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

