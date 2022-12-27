Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $252,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $565.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $577.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.62.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

