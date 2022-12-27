Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $280,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

