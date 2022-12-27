Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $285,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Littelfuse Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $218.59 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $326.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.