Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $286,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SDY opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.75.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

