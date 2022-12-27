Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
