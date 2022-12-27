Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.