Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

