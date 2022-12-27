Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $290,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $69.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

