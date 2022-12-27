Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 2,315 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

