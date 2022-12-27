Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
OEF stock opened at $170.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day moving average of $176.77. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $222.35.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
