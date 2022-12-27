Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 2,255 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $464.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.