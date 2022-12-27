Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHB stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.