Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SEA by 174.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $231.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance cut their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

