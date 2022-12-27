Security National Bank Acquires 270 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Security National Bank raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average is $162.05. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

