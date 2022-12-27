Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.