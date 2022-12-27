Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

