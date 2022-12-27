Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 57.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 47,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 47.8% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

