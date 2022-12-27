SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 89,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,389.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

