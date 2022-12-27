Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

