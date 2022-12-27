The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 205.8% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.