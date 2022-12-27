The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

