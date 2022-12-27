The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 558.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123,954 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 808.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

