The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the third quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 15,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

