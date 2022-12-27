The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after acquiring an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after acquiring an additional 225,871 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

