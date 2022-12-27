The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.