The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 222.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

