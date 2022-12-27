Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,161.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,850 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,743.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,928.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 910,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 864,959 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,887.3% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

