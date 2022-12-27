Tri Star Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

